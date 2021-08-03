Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. 1,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.25. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

