Mooncoin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00362165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000717 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

