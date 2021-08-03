MoonSwap Trading Down 8% This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $123,008.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00362236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,416,488 coins and its circulating supply is 25,395,987 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

