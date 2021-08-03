MoonTrust (MNTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $57,308.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00140917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.59 or 1.00019332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.00843961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

