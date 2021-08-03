Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of British American Tobacco worth $44,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after buying an additional 337,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 245,995 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.