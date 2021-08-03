Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $42,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 10.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,360 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 238,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,463,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 8.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter.

IGHG stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

