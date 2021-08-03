Morgan Stanley Buys 256,965 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $43,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,957,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 155,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

