Morgan Stanley Buys 30,614 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.50% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $42,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.34. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

