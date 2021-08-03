Morgan Stanley Buys 310,955 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 310,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Toll Brothers worth $46,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $889,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

