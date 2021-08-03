Morgan Stanley Buys 597,685 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Teck Resources worth $45,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 577,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 4,551,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,710 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 478.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 846,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

