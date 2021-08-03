Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Amcor worth $42,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 708.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,568,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after buying an additional 1,733,146 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.