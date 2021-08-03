Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $43,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

