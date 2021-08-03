Morgan Stanley Grows Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.17% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $41,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. United Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the period.

GNR stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49.

