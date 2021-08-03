Morgan Stanley Has $41.83 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $41,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

