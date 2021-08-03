Morgan Stanley Has $41.97 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of AGNC Investment worth $41,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

