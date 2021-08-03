Morgan Stanley Has $42.19 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,488,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Western Midstream Partners worth $42,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after buying an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after buying an additional 2,223,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

