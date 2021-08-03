Morgan Stanley Has $42.46 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 130.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Brookfield Renewable worth $42,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 843,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

