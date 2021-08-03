Morgan Stanley Has $42.79 Million Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 741.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Ozon worth $42,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ozon by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after acquiring an additional 935,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ozon by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,867,000 after acquiring an additional 510,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,129,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ozon by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 373,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of -28.02.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.