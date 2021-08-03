Morgan Stanley Has $43.61 Million Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Beyond Meat worth $43,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.28. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

