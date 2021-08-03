Morgan Stanley Has $43.95 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Hyatt Hotels worth $43,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

