Morgan Stanley Has $44.45 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Comerica worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Truist cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

