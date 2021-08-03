Morgan Stanley Has $45.17 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 279,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.96% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $45,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 291,980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

