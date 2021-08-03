Morgan Stanley Has $45.67 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 609,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of BorgWarner worth $45,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.