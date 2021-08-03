Morgan Stanley Has $46.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34.

