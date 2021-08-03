Morgan Stanley Increases British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 3,210

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).
Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,703 ($35.31). 822,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,777.49. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market cap of £62.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
