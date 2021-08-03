Morgan Stanley Increases British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 3,210

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,703 ($35.31). 822,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,777.49. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market cap of £62.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

