Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.80% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $43,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,435,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

