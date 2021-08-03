Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $42,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

