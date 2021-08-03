Morgan Stanley Increases U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $11.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

SLCA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of SLCA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $731.51 million, a P/E ratio of -140.57 and a beta of 3.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 104,438 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

