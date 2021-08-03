Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.18. 26,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

