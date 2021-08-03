Morgan Stanley Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $48.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 5,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $919.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $4,744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

