Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 392,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.01% of AudioCodes worth $44,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUDC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 27.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AUDC opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.90.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays cut AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

