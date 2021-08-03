Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 253,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $42,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.