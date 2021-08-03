Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $45,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

