Morgan Stanley Makes New $41.69 Million Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,579,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,686,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.11% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $5,542,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $6,598,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $9,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $19,793,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

