Morgan Stanley Purchases 140,111 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.56% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $44,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 630.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 203,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 175,961 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 529,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after acquiring an additional 117,994 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 220,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

