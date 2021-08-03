Morgan Stanley Purchases 28,635 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.83% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $43,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.73. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $111.24.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

