Morgan Stanley Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $825.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.71.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $749.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $751.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

