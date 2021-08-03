Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.73% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $44,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.