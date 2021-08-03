Morgan Stanley Raises Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.29% of PagerDuty worth $43,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,783 shares of company stock worth $4,094,758 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

