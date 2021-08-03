Morgan Stanley Raises Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,890

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,575 ($46.71).

Shares of LON SDR traded down GBX 69 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,623 ($47.33). The company had a trading volume of 69,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,181. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,579.75. The stock has a market cap of £10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71).

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Insiders sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 in the last 90 days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

