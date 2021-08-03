Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLNCY. Bank of America raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

