Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTUAY. Oddo Bhf upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MTUAY remained flat at $$125.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 147.80 and a beta of 1.62.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

