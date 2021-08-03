Morgan Stanley Sells 18,952 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Glaukos worth $43,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 145,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Glaukos stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.