Morgan Stanley Sells 201,659 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Schrödinger worth $45,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -377.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.80.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,008,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,903 shares of company stock valued at $69,315,009 over the last quarter.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

