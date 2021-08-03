Morgan Stanley Sells 2,660 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Polaris worth $44,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.61. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

