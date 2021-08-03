Morgan Stanley Sells 3,726,044 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $44,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

