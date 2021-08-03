Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 533,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKM opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

