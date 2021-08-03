Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hubbell worth $44,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $202.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.