Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.75

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 15830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.10.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.