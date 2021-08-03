Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Morningstar worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORN opened at $257.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,488 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.35, for a total value of $2,762,014.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,725,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,289,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $63,232.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,390,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,278,431.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,901 shares of company stock worth $60,552,217. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

